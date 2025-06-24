Eastbourne Borough Council leader applauds ‘superb response’ to major incident

The leader of Eastbourne Borough Council has praised emergency services and council staff for their handling of a major incident in the town.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “The emergency services, council officers and other partner agencies are to be congratulated for their superb response to the major incident in Eastbourne today.

“160 properties were evacuated, roads closed and a rest centre set up to keep people safe and secure.

“This was all done quickly, efficiently and with the utmost professionalism — my sincere thanks go to everyone involved.”

All those evacuated, including nine dogs, a cat and a rabbit, were able to return home early in the afternoon, the council confirmed.