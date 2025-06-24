Eastbourne Borough Council leader applauds ‘superb response’ to major incident
Roads were closed and residents evacuated on Tuesday, June 24, after an unidentified liquid was discovered at a property in the town centre.
People were only allowed to return to their homes after the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team carried out a controlled explosion.
The council set up a rest centre at the Town Hall, supporting 55 people and 11 pets, while Sussex Police and the EOD ensured the safe disposal of the item.
Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “The emergency services, council officers and other partner agencies are to be congratulated for their superb response to the major incident in Eastbourne today.
“160 properties were evacuated, roads closed and a rest centre set up to keep people safe and secure.
“This was all done quickly, efficiently and with the utmost professionalism — my sincere thanks go to everyone involved.”
All those evacuated, including nine dogs, a cat and a rabbit, were able to return home early in the afternoon, the council confirmed.
