The Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) is ‘confident’ that all seafront toilets will remain open amid budget cuts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The authority is set to consider ways to save an extra £2.7 million due to an ‘unprecedented strain’ on its finances.

Among the considerations are proposals to close nearly all of the town’s public toilets and, instead, opt for a community toilet scheme. This would see businesses open up their facilities to non-customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said it received a ‘positive response’ to the scheme, which will go before its cabinet next Wednesday (November 13).

Councillor Stephen Holt. Photo: Contributed

EBC leader Councillor Stephen Holt said: “I have repeatedly said that I agree with the calls made to protect the toilets in Eastbourne and have been laser focused on doing exactly that.

"And I am now confident that we can keep all the seafront toilets open.

"We are also negotiating with partners on keeping the other public toilets open across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response to our proposed community toilet scheme has been heartening, and I’d like to thank the businesses and community groups who have been so positive, whether about running council toilets or offering their facilities for public use.”

Public toilets on Eastbourne seafront (Photo by Jon Rigby)

People were given the chance to have their say in a public consultation which closed at the end of October.

Sarah Farrow, owner of seafront business Gyves House, said the business community was ‘horrified’ by the proposals.

However, Cllr Holt has now revealed that the council could even seek to introduce all-new public toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Officers are bringing forward plans that could see more publicly accessible toilets than ever before.

"We are discussing 19 potential toilet locations, including in areas where there hasn’t been provision before."

He added that EBC is ‘not alone in having to find savings’.

“East Sussex County Council is currently consulting on savings to address a £55 million funding gap,” he said.

“I was very disappointed that the Chancellor did not announce specific measures to support the many councils like Eastbourne that are dealing with unprecedented temporary accommodation costs.

“I will continue to lead my national campaign about this crisis and encourage the government to work with us, in order that we can properly resource our public services in the long term.”