Eastbourne Borough Council thanks Salvation Army for providing ‘lifeline’ homeless shelter

The Salvation Army has been praised for its ‘outstanding work’ operating a vital night shelter for rough sleepers in Eastbourne on freezing winter nights.

The Salvation Army Night Shelter was launched at the charity’s Langney Road citadel in November, in a new partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council to improve its response to the Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).

This is activated when temperatures are forecast to drop below zero to ensure those sleeping rough have a warm place to sleep.

Previously, the council had provided emergency nightly accommodation through private landlords or hotels, but this meant that people accessing SWEP were placed in locations scattered across Eastbourne, limiting their access to support services and follow-up care. It was also an expensive solution.

Under the new partnership, the Salvation Army now provides a dedicated night shelter, offering not only a warm and safe place to sleep, but also access to essential amenities such as hot meals, showers, and laundry facilities. Crucially, it is linked to the council’s Rough Sleepers Initiative so people using the shelter are able to access additional support services and understand their housing options after leaving.

Since it was set up, 47 rough sleepers have accessed the shelter – many of them for more than one night - during the nine times SWEP has been activated covering more than 30 nights. Several have since been helped into permanent accommodation by the council.

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing and Homelessness, said: "We are incredibly grateful for the Salvation Army's outstanding work in providing a lifeline for rough sleepers on bitterly cold nights.

“Their efforts have gone above and beyond our expectations. They have not only provided a safe haven for those experiencing homelessness but have also offered invaluable support in partnership with other organisations helping individuals access accommodation, mental health services, and other essential resources.

“We are committed to addressing homelessness in Eastbourne, providing effective support to those in need and I am pleased this partnership is extending the help we give to some of our most vulnerable residents.”

The new SWEP collaboration has also resulted in substantial cost savings by reducing the reliance on costly private accommodation.

Major Ralph Walker, Commanding Officer of Eastbourne Salvation Army, said: “At Eastbourne Salvation Army, our mission has always been to serve with love, dignity, and unwavering support for those in need. Since the introduction of SWEP Night Shelter, we have been privileged to play a key role in reaching the most vulnerable rough sleepers in our community.

“Our work goes far beyond simply providing a warm place to sleep. We are deeply committed to walking alongside individuals on their journey, offering practical support in securing accommodation, connecting them with so many services, and helping them navigate the path to stability and independence. Every person who walks through our doors is met with compassion, understanding, and a genuine desire to help them build a brighter future.

“The success of our efforts is only possible through the collaboration of dedicated volunteers and working very closely with Eastbourne Borough Council. Together, we are breaking down barriers, offering hope where it is needed most, and ensuring that no one in our town is left behind.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve, and we remain committed to going above and beyond—because every person matters, and every life is worth restoring.”