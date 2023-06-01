Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Borough Council urges pensioners in district to claim money they’re entitled to

Eastbourne Borough Council are encouraging low-income pensioners to claim top-up money they are entitled to in a new published letter.
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 11:11 BST

People across the town who may be eligible for Pension Credit but not yet claiming it will receive a letter from the council outlining the support available to them and how to apply for it.

Councillor Robin Maxted, Cabinet member for Finance and Resources, said: “Some pensioners are missing out on thousands of pounds a year because they don’t know they are eligible for Pension Credit.

“Supporting people through the cost of living crisis is a priority for this council and we want to ensure Eastbourne residents receive all the help available. So, if you receive a letter from us about Pension Credit over the coming days - please read it.”

Councillor Robin MaxtedCouncillor Robin Maxted
If you claim Pension Credit you could get an extra £69.40 a week if you also claim Attendance Allowance. You can call the Attendance Allowance helpline on 0800 731 0122.

