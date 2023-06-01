Eastbourne Borough Council are encouraging low-income pensioners to claim top-up money they are entitled to in a new published letter.

People across the town who may be eligible for Pension Credit but not yet claiming it will receive a letter from the council outlining the support available to them and how to apply for it.

Councillor Robin Maxted, Cabinet member for Finance and Resources, said: “Some pensioners are missing out on thousands of pounds a year because they don’t know they are eligible for Pension Credit.

“Supporting people through the cost of living crisis is a priority for this council and we want to ensure Eastbourne residents receive all the help available. So, if you receive a letter from us about Pension Credit over the coming days - please read it.”

Councillor Robin Maxted