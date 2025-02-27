Eastbourne bowls club 'dismayed' by council parking permit proposals

A bowls club in Eastbourne said it is ‘dismayed’ by council proposals to increase parking permit costs.

Under the proposals, an annual seasonal permit could increase from £550 to £1,400, based on the cost of parking in an off-street car park for one hour per day, according to EBC.

Eastbourne Parade Bowls Club, situated in Royal Parade, said it is ‘dismayed and shocked’ by the proposals which would see its yearly permit increase from £40 to a minimum of £840, according to the club.

Eastbourne Parade Bowls Club. Photo: contributed

In a statement, a club spokesperson said: “Yesterday we received the proposed change to permits and quite frankly, its beyond comprehension.

"The new annual permit will be £840 if paid in full, or other options of quarterly at £221 equates to £884 per annum, or monthly of £77 per month which equates to a staggering £924.

“We as a bowls club now fear for our membership as most of our members are of retirement age, and this price hike could make playing bowls a thing of the past for some in the current economic climate.

"For many, playing bowls is both a factor in physical and mental health well being, something that we fear has been overlooked by the local council in this.”

EBC said it still wants to provide cheaper parking for residents, but that it needs to be done in a ‘more financially sustainable way’.

The authority has long-cited the ‘unprecedented’ costs of homelessness and temporary accommodation as the reason for its financial strain.

An EBC spokesperson said: “For nearly 30 years, the council has subsidised parking in council-owned car parks and other parking areas, but with the funding for public services in Eastbourne under the ‘greatest financial pressures in living memory,’ a new permit system is required.”

Eastbourne Parade Bowls Club added: “We as a non-profit social bowls club find it rather insulting that the council seems able to cite homelessness as an excuse to raise parking charges.

“We do not want free parking and accept that a small increase is appropriate, but not a 2,100 per cent inflation busting one.”

To have your say on the proposals, visit: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/Eastbourne-Parking-Permit-Consultation.