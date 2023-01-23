Eastbourne brain tumour patient with long Covid takes on month-long fitness challenge

A brain tumour patient from Eastbourne who has spent two years battling long Covid will be taking part in a fitness challenge next month.

Scott Temple, 40, will take on the Brain Tumour Research charity’s 10,000 Steps a Day in February challenge.

Scott was diagnosed with a low-grade meningioma in March 2020. He had been suffering with strange symptoms for more than 18 months, including 80 per cent numbness across his entire body and an intense pain in his stomach. He said: “I was getting weaker and could do less and less with my fingers. It was hard to touch things and I couldn’t tie my shoelaces, cut my toenails or hold a drink.”

Scott, a support worker for people with complex neurological disabilities or progressive conditions including brain tumours, went through surgery to remove his tumour a week after receiving his diagnosis. He said: “I was very lucky to have it taken out so quickly because it was just as lockdown hit. They managed to do a full removal and the top two bones in my neck had to come out too because my tumour was so big it was causing them to push against my spinal cord. The surgeons were surprised I was still walking, they did a great job.”

Scott Temple on the Sussex Downs the first time he was able to go hiking again after his illness (photo from Brain Tumour Research)

He said he’s ‘about 80 per cent recovered’ from Covid at the moment. Scott said: “Doing 10,000 steps a day will be quite a challenge for me because I’m still not fully fit, but I’ve got strong legs. I’m looking forward to it and am hoping it’ll stand me in good stead for the year. I used to walk a lot but I got into a bit of a funk so I’m going to use this to give me the oomph to get going again.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We were really saddened to hear about everything Scott had been through and hope our 10,000 Steps a Day in February challenge gives him the impetus he needs to get things back on track.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet, historically, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. We’re determined to change this but it’s only by working together that we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure. We wish Scott the best of luck with his challenge.”

