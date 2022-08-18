Eastbourne business celebrates 15 years in the town by raising money for hospice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hanh Do, who runs Divine Nails in Mark Lane, said she wanted to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The business owner, who has lived in the town for 18 years, added: “Over that time I have built up a very loyal clientele for whom I’m very grateful.

"It has been a source of sadness to me that some of my clients have been unwell and required the services of St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Hanh Do (middle) has run Divine Nails in Eastbourne for 15 years

"It occurred to me that it was right to mark my 15 years of happy times in Eastbourne and in my business and what better way to do it than to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice?

“To that end I decided to have a party and raise funds by auction which was supported by prizes from other local businesses.”

The event raised £855.

Miss Do said: “I would like to thank all the local businesses and most especially thank St Wilfrid’s for the care they give to the local community.

Hanh Do (left) with St Wilfrid's community fundraising manager Sarah Marsh

“I would also like to acknowledge how grateful I am to my clients and how welcome they have made me feel in Eastbourne. I would not have been able to donate this amount of money without their generosity.”

Community fundraising manager for St Wilfrid’s Sarah Marsh added: “It was so lovely of Hanh to fundraise for St Wilfrid’s while celebrating 15 years of Divine Nails.

"We are ever so grateful for the money which is the equivalent of two days of care on our inpatient unit.”