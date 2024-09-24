Eastbourne businesses 'horrified' over council's proposals to close public toilets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The business community is ‘horrified’ about the proposed closure of Eastbourne’s public toilets, a local entrepreneur has said.

Eastbourne Borough Council has proposed moving to a community toilet scheme in an effort to save money.

This scheme would involve ‘certain businesses and community venues offering their toilets for use by the public’, the council said.

If the scheme goes ahead, all Changing Places toilets would remain open, as would a set of public toilets on the seafront, the council added.

Public toilet on Eastbourne seafront (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Sarah Farrow, who has owned hospitality businesses for 28 years, has called the idea a ‘divisive move’.

She said: "The business community is horrified. They’re in disbelief, first of all to the lack of engagement with it.

“But also that they would just arrogantly assume that businesses would take over the role.

“It’s so sad that they’re trying to push this onto us. I don’t think it’s going to be tolerated."

Catherine Clifford, managing partner at the Lansdowne Hotel, added: “Seaside towns rely heavily on tourism.

"For visitors, the availability of clean and accessible public restrooms is an integral part of a positive experience.

"Closing these facilities, or reducing their availability could have wide-reaching negative effects on the town’s reputation, tourism industry and overall economy.”

The public has been invited to have their say in a consultation – during which, all toilets will remain open unless they are vandalised, EBC leader Stephen Holt confirmed.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Cllr Holt said: “No final decisions have been made and we are not proposing to close the public toilets unless they are vandalised.

“[…] If they are vandalised we are not going to, at this stage, pay for something a consultation may close.

“Last year the council spent £300,000 just on the toilets and an additional £100,000 on repairing the toilets — there wasn’t a week last year where one of the toilets wasn’t vandalised.”

Ms Farrow added: “I’ve looked at other councils and, during lockdown, when they legally couldn’t open the toilets, there were tremendous problems with defecation, used nappies and sanitary products.

"That all caused absolute chaos. For the future of Eastbourne, it’s not a good look.

“Can you imagine pictures of excrement on Instagram? We don’t want to go from the sunshine coast to the coast of poo.”

Gaynor Sedgwick, chair of Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, has started a petition to save the toilets.

She believes moving to a community scheme would have a ‘detrimental’ effect on visitors, residents and businesses.

She said: “Friends of Eastbourne Seafront understand the financial pressures EBC are under and we know savings have to be made.

“It is not a statutory requirement of the council to provide public toilets, although it should be, but it is an essential service which we all use.

“To cut the number of toilets we currently have and not repair vandalised toilets is going to ruin our visitor economy and bring upset and distress to those looking to use one.”

EBC’s public consultation runs until 5pm on Thursday, October 31.

Cllr Holt said: “While savings are sadly now unavoidable, this consultation gives people the chance to say how the proposed reductions would impact them and to offer ideas and suggestions for alternative ways to reduce our spending.”

To take part, visit: http://lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/EBCsavingsconsultation.