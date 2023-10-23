Eastbourne care home offers lunch to elderly people in bid to tackle loneliness

An Eastbourne care home will be opening its doors to a number of older people from the community to help combat loneliness.

Mortain Place in Pevensey Bay Road is inviting elderly people who might usually eat alone to join residents and staff at the home for a three-course meal on a day of their choice.

Guests will have a chance to relax and chat with staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in entertainment and activities after their meal.

The ‘don’t dine alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable people in the community.

The home’s general manager Catherine Brewster said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.