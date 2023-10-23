BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Eastbourne care home offers lunch to elderly people in bid to tackle loneliness

An Eastbourne care home will be opening its doors to a number of older people from the community to help combat loneliness.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:36 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 08:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mortain Place in Pevensey Bay Road is inviting elderly people who might usually eat alone to join residents and staff at the home for a three-course meal on a day of their choice.

Guests will have a chance to relax and chat with staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in entertainment and activities after their meal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The ‘don’t dine alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable people in the community.

Most Popular
Mortain Place in Pevensey Bay RoadMortain Place in Pevensey Bay Road
Mortain Place in Pevensey Bay Road

The home’s general manager Catherine Brewster said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

To arrange a visit please call 01323 403541 or contact the home via https://www.barchester.com/home/mortain-place-care-home.