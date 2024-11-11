Eastbourne care home rated 'good' after CQC inspection

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:14 BST

An Eastbourne care home has been rated ‘good’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Grange House, in Grange Road, specialises in the care of adults who are living with early stage dementia or other mental health conditions, according to its website.

Following an inspection in September, the home was rated ‘good’ across all categories, which each judge whether the service is: ‘safe’, ‘effective’, ‘caring’, ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’.

Inspectors said there was a ‘positive and friendly culture’ at Grange House.

Grange House in Grange Road. Photo: Google Street ViewGrange House in Grange Road. Photo: Google Street View
Grange House in Grange Road. Photo: Google Street View

The report states: “We found that people were receiving a good standard of care and staff managed risks safely and effectively.

People were kept with healthy home cooked nutritious food and by additional support from external health professionals.”

The report added that ‘staff treated people with kindness and compassion’.

The inspection was made in response to ‘concerns raised over the management of the service and governance systems’, according to the report.

However, inspectors ‘did not identify any significant issues’, and the service’s ratin g was subsequently raised from its previous outcome of ‘requires improvement’, which was awarded in 2023.

The report continued: “Areas for improvement were identified regarding governance, and these were mainly in ensuring that changes to people health were updated in all areas of documentation, some of which had already been identified by the manager and were being worked on.

"People and their relatives gave positive feedback about living in the service.

"They told us they were cared for by kind and respectful staff, who knew them well.

"Relatives felt well informed and able to raise any issues, however minor with the staff or management team.”

