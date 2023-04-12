Eastbourne care home resident celebrates her 100th birthday

Celebrations have been in full swing at Mortain Place Care Home, as one of its residents reaches her centenary in style.

Joyce and her daughter Cheryl enjoying her 100th celebration

Joyce Maynard was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a birthday card from King in recognition of her landmark birthday. A champagne and finger lunch was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake.

Joyce entered the Mortain Place Care home at the age of 99 years. She was thrilled and surprised to meet so many of her family and friends coming together to celebrate with her on her 100th birthday. Many of the friends from where she worked at a local business secretary attended the event. The day was a great success for her and she enjoyed every minute of it.

The birthday girl, said: It was lovely to see myself surrounded by all my loved ones, it has made me feel so special on this wonderful occasion.

Among those relatives attending was her daughter Cheryl, who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about her centenarian Cheryl said: Joyce has been a fantastic mother, grandparent and friend to so many over the past hundred years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

