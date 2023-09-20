BREAKING
Eastbourne care home resident in her 90s has animal wish fulfilled

An animal-loving 92-year-old care home resident in Eastbourne made a wish earlier in the year and it has been granted.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 11:54 BST
Iris Sulman made a wish on the wishing tree at Mortain Place in Eastbourne to visit animals.

Knockhatch Adventure Park in Hailsham kindly offered its assistance and arranged a private tour where the care home resident had a look around the grounds at all the animals.

Home services advisor at the care home in Pevensey Bay Road Jenna Fowler said: “Little did she know that a surprise had been arranged for her and that was a meerkat experience. Iris got up close and personal with some little furry friends, she was able to stroke and feed them their breakfast - an experience that she will treasure.”

The care home resident has just celebrated her 92nd birthday and her day was filled with laughter, cake and a visit from the home’s therapy dog Hudson.

