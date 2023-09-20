Knockhatch Adventure Park in Hailsham kindly offered its assistance and arranged a private tour where the care home resident had a look around the grounds at all the animals.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Home services advisor at the care home in Pevensey Bay Road Jenna Fowler said: “Little did she know that a surprise had been arranged for her and that was a meerkat experience. Iris got up close and personal with some little furry friends, she was able to stroke and feed them their breakfast - an experience that she will treasure.”