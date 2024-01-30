Eastbourne care home residents welcome in the circus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mortain Place believes that age is just a number. They think outside the box in regards to the activities they put on for their residents, and they were lucky enough to have a visit from Renato Pires with his Moonlight Dreams team from East Sussex School of Circus Arts.

East Sussex School of Circus Arts, is based at Knockhatch and offers variety of training courses covering key circus performance skills, and a BTEC Level 3 in Circus and Performing Arts.

The entertainers arrived in the home and taught the residents some circus tricks, including juggling with scarfs to plate spinning.