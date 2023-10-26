BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Eastbourne care home visits wildlife park as part of their wishing tree

Residents from a care home in Eastbourne visited a wildlife park as part of their wishing tree.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Oct 2023, 18:52 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 18:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jennifer Holbrook from Mortain Place in Eastbourne, made a wish on the homes wishing tree. She wanted to go to Howletts Wild Animal Park to visit the elephants.

The staff from the Howletts Wild Animal Trust were kind enough to donate six tickets, which allowed three residents along with three care assistants to visit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jen, 76, along with Michael, 86 and Doris, soon to be 93 jumped on to the mini bus, and had a wonderful day out seeing many animals including gorillas, lions, antelope, and more. They didn’t let the light rain stop them as they made their way around the 90 acre park.

Most Popular
Residents from a care home in Eastbourne visited a wildlife park as part of their wishing tree. Picture: Mortain PlaceResidents from a care home in Eastbourne visited a wildlife park as part of their wishing tree. Picture: Mortain Place
Residents from a care home in Eastbourne visited a wildlife park as part of their wishing tree. Picture: Mortain Place

Jen’s favourite was of course, the many elephants at the park, whilst Michael and Doris enjoyed seeing the tigers.

The Aspinall Foundation is an internationally renowned animal conservation charity, who are world leaders in the breeding and protection of endangered animals.

Related topics:Residents