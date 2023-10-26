Eastbourne care home visits wildlife park as part of their wishing tree

Residents from a care home in Eastbourne visited a wildlife park as part of their wishing tree.

Jennifer Holbrook from Mortain Place in Eastbourne, made a wish on the homes wishing tree. She wanted to go to Howletts Wild Animal Park to visit the elephants.

The staff from the Howletts Wild Animal Trust were kind enough to donate six tickets, which allowed three residents along with three care assistants to visit.

Jen, 76, along with Michael, 86 and Doris, soon to be 93 jumped on to the mini bus, and had a wonderful day out seeing many animals including gorillas, lions, antelope, and more. They didn’t let the light rain stop them as they made their way around the 90 acre park.

Residents from a care home in Eastbourne visited a wildlife park as part of their wishing tree. Picture: Mortain Place

Jen’s favourite was of course, the many elephants at the park, whilst Michael and Doris enjoyed seeing the tigers.