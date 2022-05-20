Eastbourne carer to run 100km for charity

An Eastbourne support worker is planning to run 100km across the South Downs to raise money for charity.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:16 am
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 11:36 am

Jackie Turner will run from Arundel to Eastbourne on Sunday, May 29, in a bid to raise funds for The Chaseley Trust.

The Chaseley Trust is a charity-owned nursing home at South Cliff that provides specialist, complex nursing care for adults with a range of neurological and physical disabilities.

A spokesperson from the nursing home said, “Jackie has worked in care for over 30 years and has been a part of our Chaseley family for the last seven.”

Jackie Turner with Mimi

On Mrs Turner’s GivePenny page she said she is hoping to raise enough money to purchase an interactive digital activity table that can be used by all Chaseley residents.

She added, “Interactive touch screen tables are a powerful ally in treating and enhancing the lives of residents recovering from a stroke, or living with other advanced disabilities.

“They have over 1,000 apps and functions and are really good for brain training, relaxation, creativity, exercise, communication, entertainment, sensory and hand eye co-ordination.

“Each table costs £5,350 and I would love to be able to help raise as much money as I possibly can towards the cost of one table.”

Jackie Turner

Mrs Turner said she has been training alongside her border collie Mimi.

The 58-year-old added, “Running has been my hobby for as long as I can remember and the South Downs national park is my playground.”

Mrs Turner has raised more than £750 so far.

If you would like to donate please visit Mrs Turner’s GivePenny page.

