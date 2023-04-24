Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne charity acquires aircraft in aims to restore it to its former glory

Members of an Eastbourne based charity have acquired a special aircraft with the aims of restoring it to its former glory.

By Sam Pole
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

The UK Heritage Aviation Trust recently acquired the first 17 feet of a Jetstream 41, a regional turboprop aircraft which it will be restoring to its former glory. Through the restoration it will allow the charity to raise additional funds to rescue more aircraft.

The plane was moved on Wednesday April, 12 through Malvern to Powick for short term storage.

It was then transported by charity member Gil Towne on its way back to Eastbourne where it will be stored by a farmer on his land in Hankham.

The aircraft has a great history and was first flown in1995 and was given the serial number 41068 last registration ZS-NRL. The plane was operated by South African airlink, Brindabella airline in Australia and two UK operators until it was retired.

