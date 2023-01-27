Eastbourne charity for people with learning disabilities in need of ‘a lifeline’

A charity for people with learning disabilities in Eastbourne is in need of a minibus.

Eastbourne charity for people with learning disabilities needs new minibus (photo from Mencap)

Eastbourne & District Mencap was set up in 1949 to support people with learning disabilities, help them have greater independence, and more opportunities.

The charity website says: “Our passionate, dedicated staff team provide a personalised service, focused on the individual’s needs, continuously monitoring our approach to ensure that our progressive and personal development is striving for an excellent and outstanding service.”

Mencap has three residential care homes, supported living bungalows, and a day centre. The charity’s minibus allows service users to attend the day centre regularly but unfortunately it has broken down and left people unable to attend. A car has been used as a substitute but this isn’t inclusive because it isn’t suitable for wheelchair users.

A charity spokesperson said: “Please help us in getting a new minibus! The minibus is a lifeline of our centre and without it, we are in trouble!!!”

On a separate point, the spokesperson said: “We are also organising another fundraising event together with the Eastbourne Foodbank, as Eastbourne Mayor’s Chosen Charity of the year.”

The fundraiser is a 1950s immersive movie night experience at the Birley Centre on February 24 at 6.30pm. The night will centre around the smash hit – Grease.

