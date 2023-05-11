Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne charity presented award by retiring High Sheriff of East Sussex

Eastbourne charity, The Matthew 25 Mission, were presented with an award by the retiring High Sheriff for East Sussex during a recent visit to the charity.

By Sam Pole
Published 11th May 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:13 BST

The Matthew 25 Mission, a charity for vulnerable adults, were presented the High Sheriff’s Award for their work in the community.

A spokepsperson for the charity said: “The Brodie Hall team was surprised by a visit from Jane King, the High Sheriff for East Sussex, on Friday. Jane presented the High Sheriff Award to our Charity Manager and Keyworkers in recognition of The Mission's work in the community.

“The High Sheriff was particularly impressed with our ability to scale up services during the pandemic with the introduction of a takeaway meal service when most charities, businesses, and organisations were scaling back their operations in many ways.

“A huge congratulations to the manager, Oscar Plumley, and the ever-dedicated keyworker team, kitchen staff and service volunteers at The Matthew 25 Mission.”