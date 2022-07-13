Eastbourne charity receives £5,000 grant from police

Bramber Bakehouse (BB) is a artisan-bakery that supports women survivors of human trafficking.
The money has come from the police and crime commissioner’s Community Safety Fund.
Lucy Butt, a founder of BB, said: “We are delighted to receive this grant from the commissioner’s Community Safety Fund. This will unlock new opportunities to support women who’ve experienced gender-based violence, providing them with opportunities to build community, learn life-long skills and work towards a positive future.”
Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “As PCC I have a statutory responsibility for commissioning county-wide community safety and crime prevention programmes.
“The Bramber Bakehouse ‘A little taste of freedom’ is a great example of an innovative local project that aims to make our communities safer.
“Since launching the Safer in Sussex Fund in December 2013, nearly £1.5 million has been allocated to support over 300 crime reduction and community safety initiatives.”