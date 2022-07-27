WayfinderWoman Trust, a female run, volunteer led charity based in Eastbourne has published the half year results of its annual online survey assessing the needs of women of working age across East Sussex.

In January the charity asked women across East Sussex to take a few minutes to complete an anonymous, multiple-choice survey addressing many of the topics women, over the last decade, had indicated to WayfinderWoman, were important to them.

Founder Laura Murphy said: “As of June 30 2022 53 per cent of our WayfinderWoman annual survey respondents said that personal development/health and wellbeing were the area of greatest need for them, 36 per cent told us they need more work-related support and 11 per cent indicated they required more help coping with menopause and other reproductive health challenges.

Eastbourne charity survey reveals what women want (photo from WayfinderWoman)

“Work-related support has long been at the core of our service offering, and in response to the half year results, we are now rapidly expanding our support services in the areas of wellbeing and reproductive health.

Trustee Anne Blake-Coggins said: “We want to thank all the women who have responded so far. Your feedback is so important. There is still time for any who have not responded to give us your opinions so please invest five minutes to let us know what is important to you.