Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
30 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
38 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Eastbourne children enjoy fun Easter activities

Over the last week of term St Andrew's C of E Infant School and PTFA have been busy providing some Easter fun for the children including an Easter Bonnet Competition, Easter Bunny visit and Easter Bake Sale.

By Emma EllesContributor
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:46 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST
One of the Easter bonnet winners with the Easter BunnyOne of the Easter bonnet winners with the Easter Bunny
One of the Easter bonnet winners with the Easter Bunny

There was an Easter Bonnet competition with some incredibly colourful and imaginative entries. The two children from each class with the winning bonnets received an Easter Egg as a prize.

The children were also visited by the Easter Bunny on the last day of term and every child was given a chocolate treat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After school on Friday the PTFA and a lot of children and parents braved the very windy weather to come to the Easter bake sale in the playground. So many amazing homemade and shop bought cakes were donated and about £200 was raised, which is going towards the revamping the playground project.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the school said: “Thank you so much to all the children and family and friends and school staff who helped to make the Easter celebrations such a success.”

St Andrew's PFTA current and future projects:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Playground renovation: The PTFA are currently undertaking a project to renovate the school playground, if any local organisations are able to donate any plants please get in touch via email [email protected]

Summer fair: If any local businesses would like to donate a raffle prize or sponsor a stall at our summer fair on June 24, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]