Eastbourne children enjoy fun Easter activities

There was an Easter Bonnet competition with some incredibly colourful and imaginative entries. The two children from each class with the winning bonnets received an Easter Egg as a prize.
The children were also visited by the Easter Bunny on the last day of term and every child was given a chocolate treat.
After school on Friday the PTFA and a lot of children and parents braved the very windy weather to come to the Easter bake sale in the playground. So many amazing homemade and shop bought cakes were donated and about £200 was raised, which is going towards the revamping the playground project.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Thank you so much to all the children and family and friends and school staff who helped to make the Easter celebrations such a success.”
St Andrew's PFTA current and future projects:
Playground renovation: The PTFA are currently undertaking a project to renovate the school playground, if any local organisations are able to donate any plants please get in touch via email [email protected]
Summer fair: If any local businesses would like to donate a raffle prize or sponsor a stall at our summer fair on June 24, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]