Eastbourne children enjoy fun Easter activities

Over the last week of term St Andrew's C of E Infant School and PTFA have been busy providing some Easter fun for the children including an Easter Bonnet Competition, Easter Bunny visit and Easter Bake Sale.

One of the Easter bonnet winners with the Easter Bunny

There was an Easter Bonnet competition with some incredibly colourful and imaginative entries. The two children from each class with the winning bonnets received an Easter Egg as a prize.

The children were also visited by the Easter Bunny on the last day of term and every child was given a chocolate treat.

After school on Friday the PTFA and a lot of children and parents braved the very windy weather to come to the Easter bake sale in the playground. So many amazing homemade and shop bought cakes were donated and about £200 was raised, which is going towards the revamping the playground project.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Thank you so much to all the children and family and friends and school staff who helped to make the Easter celebrations such a success.”

St Andrew's PFTA current and future projects:

Playground renovation: The PTFA are currently undertaking a project to renovate the school playground, if any local organisations are able to donate any plants please get in touch via email [email protected]