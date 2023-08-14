A church in Eastbourne has moved to a new site and will host its first service this week.

After a long journey Emmanuel Church, a local Methodist-United Reformed Church partnership, has relocated to its new building in Upperton Road and its first services will be taking place from Sunday, August 20.

Emmanuel Church was formed in January 2018 when four local churches – Central and Greenfield Methodist, St. Andrew’s and Upperton URC churches - came together as one new congregation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the church, which used to be based in Greenfield Road, said: “For the last three years the site on Upperton Road has rung out with the sounds first of demolition and then construction as the new church and community centre took shape. The building has been funded by the sale of the previous church premises, various grants and local fundraising, and has cost well over £3m to complete.”

Emmanuel Church in Upperton Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Emmanuel Church

“The building is not just home to a church but will be a valuable new resource for the local community – including a cafe area and fantastic new meeting spaces. The church hopes to provide groups and services to meet the needs of the local community.”

Emmanuel’s own nursery Jenny Wren is also hoping to make full use of their designated space on the top floor along with its own roof garden.