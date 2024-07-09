The annual event returned on Sunday (July 7), much to the delight of vintage vehicle enthusiasts.

15 to 20 vintage buses took passengers to a range of local destinations for free – including Pevensey Bay, Hailsham and Bexhill.

Open top buses were also available for scenic trips to Beachy Head and Birling Gap.

The event’s aim is to recreate the local services that operated from Eastbourne in the 1950s and .

See our pictures from the day below.

1 . Eastbourne classic bus festival comes to town - in pictures Eastbourne Classic Bus Run 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

2 . Eastbourne classic bus festival comes to town - in pictures Eastbourne Classic Bus Run 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

3 . Eastbourne classic bus festival comes to town - in pictures Eastbourne Classic Bus Run 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

4 . Eastbourne classic bus festival comes to town - in pictures Eastbourne Classic Bus Run 2024 (Photo by Jon Rigby)Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673