Eastbourne community ‘absolutely delighted’ to see tradition return

Upperton Counillor Robin Maxted said, “Someone mentioned to me a few weeks ago that every shop and business in Crown Street used to have hanging baskets but haven't done so for some time now.

"We thought we'd revive this tradition and asked Sally Lee at Grow Eastbourne if she could gather some children together on their allotment at Gorringe Road to make these baskets for us. Louise from Eastbourne Allotments got the materials and has been looking after the baskets in her greenhouse until now.”

A ‘hanging basket workshop’ went ahead on the allotments in Gorringe Road, attended by children and other volunteers.

Hanging Baskets for Crown Street (Pic by Jon Rigby)

The 13 hanging baskets were funded by the devolved budget scheme and distributed to shops and businesses in Crown Street and Star Lane.

The devolved budget scheme allows people to contact their local councillors with funding suggestions for initiatives, events, or one-off works.

Each ward is given £10,000 each year for the scheme with the aim of improving the lives of residents.

The Upperton community, joined by Cllr Maxted and Mayor Cllr Pat Rodohan, got together on Saturday (May 21) to hang the baskets.

Cllr Maxted said, “We had lots of fun putting up the baskets on Saturday. People were absolutely delighted with the results and pleased to see this lovely tradition revived.”

If you have suggestions for the devolved budget scheme get in touch with your local councillor. More information here.

