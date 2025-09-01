Eastbourne community invited to have their say on animal welfare protections

Eastbourne Borough Council is inviting people, businesses and community groups to share their views on a new draft Animal Welfare Licensing Policy.

The consultation was launched on Monday, September 1 and runs until 5pm on Monday, October 20.

The draft policy outlines how the council plans to fulfil its responsibilities under animal welfare regulations and sets out the criteria used to decide whether a new applicant or existing licence holder is suitable to receive a licence or have it renewed.

The proposed framework is designed to ‘ensure that the highest welfare standards are upheld including providing animals with a suitable environment and diet, the ability for them to exhibit normal behaviour patterns and be protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease’.

Councillor Kathy Ballard, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said: "This new draft policy is a vital step in ensuring the welfare and protection of all animals within our communities. We are committed to maintaining the best possible animal welfare standards and this consultation is an opportunity for the public to help us shape a policy that reflects the values of our residents and businesses. We urge everyone to participate and make their voice heard."

The full draft policy can be reviewed and feedback submitted through the online survey at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/Animal-Welfare-Licensing-Consultation