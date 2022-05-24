Eastbourne computer charity facing 'financial crisis and imminent closure'

Tubbs Computer Supplies in Wharf Road opened in 2013 with the aim of reducing the digital divide by repurposing computers and other tech equipment.

MP Caroline Ansell (right) with Chris Hunnisett

Yesterday (Monday, May 23) the charity posted an appeal to the public on social media.

Mr Hunnisett said, “We have been supplying free computers to vulnerable and people in need in our community for nearly ten years.

“We are now facing a financial crisis and facing imminent closure unless we can raise some funds.

“Please if you can spare any money at all it would be a huge help, even if it's just £1.”

Mr Hunnisett said it costs £1,390 a month to keep the group afloat.

He added, “At the moment all charity and community groups are struggling to find any funds.

“We need funds to keep going to help vulnerable people in the area.”

Mr Hunnisett said he does make any money from running the charity in Wharf Road.

The charity has previously been supported by Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell.

The charity’s bank details are:

Tubbs Computer Supplies

Acc no: 47530693

Sort code: 52-41-00