Eastbourne council acquires homes for local families facing homelessness

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has acquired three new homes in the town centre to provide ‘vital’ accommodation for local families facing homelessness.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-bedroom homes in Susans Road were obtained with funding from the Local Authority Housing Fund (LAHF) – a capital grant provided by the government – according to EBC.

The authority said three local families moved into the new homes last week, providing them with ‘stable and comfortable living arrangements’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “I am delighted that these new homes are already in use by families who have come to us in desperate need of accommodation.

Cllr Diplock (second from left) with council officers outside the new homes in Susans Road. Photo: EBC

“We have been doing everything in our power to meet the needs of huge numbers of residents presenting to us as homeless, and using grant funding for this type of accommodation is a key part of our multi-faceted response to the crisis.”

EBC said it has now obtained 16 properties through the LAHF fund, and have a further 15 planned.

Cllr Diplock added: “Every new home we deliver is a step towards easing the immense pressure on local families who cannot afford a place to live in Eastbourne, mainly due to the cost-of-living crisis, increased mortgage and rent payments, and no-fault evictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is not just about creating shelter; we are committed to providing homes and building a more secure and sustainable future for people in Eastbourne.”

The new properties also boast some sustainability features including photovoltaic panels and a designated parking space with an EV charge point, contributing to lower energy costs for families living there and supporting Eastbourne's broader carbon neutral goals.