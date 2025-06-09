The council is again calling for sponsorship to reopen an ‘immensely popular’ summer attraction in Eastbourne.

Calls for sponsorship of the Princes Park splash pad have so far failed to secure the funding needed to operate the facility over the summer months, according to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

While £5,000 has been pledged, a total of £25,000 is needed to cover the costs of the splash pad throughout July, August and early September, the authority said.

“This is an opportunity for businesses to sponsor the splash pad and promote their company to the many summer visitors to Princes Park,” Councillor Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for enterprise, said.

Princes Park splash pad. Photo: contributed

“Our officers have been speaking to local companies and I’m most grateful for the £5,000 so far confirmed, but we continue to try and meet the £25,000 target.

“I’d welcome any business who is looking to sponsor this much-loved community facility to come forward.”

Local resident Eloise Turner has been campaigning to save the splash pad which she said is a ‘blessing’ for families.

“The splash pads were immensely popular and frequently busy last summer, a testament to how much our community values them,” she added.

"They offered relief and a joyous atmosphere for both children and parents on hot days.

"Reopening them will not only provide joy and recreation for children but also support parents in need of accessible and affordable play areas for their kids.”

EBC said increased costs and ‘years of reduced central government funding’ have forced many district and borough councils to review the running of discretionary services, such as leisure facilities, and find alternative ways of operating them, including sponsorship.

Any business interested in sponsoring the splash pad should contact: [email protected].