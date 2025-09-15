Eastbourne council donates £10k to local charity

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has donated £10,000 to a local charity from money raised by taking part in a national metal recycling scheme.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funds generated through the recycling of metals recovered during cremation services were donated to Matthew 25 Mission which supports vulnerable adults in Eastbourne.

The donation will help the charity continue its ‘vital’ work supporting local people in need, providing them with practical support such as food, clothing and basic necessities, as well as being compassionate listeners, according to EBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This contribution brings the total amount EBC has donated to local bereavement and life-saving charities to more than £159,000 since joining the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) recycling scheme.

Cllr Vaughan, Eastbourne Crematorium manager Alison Hazel and Andrea Valentine, centre manager for Matthew 25 Mission. Photo: EBC

Councillor Candy Vaughan, cabinet member for communities and accessibility, said: “We are proud to support The Matthew 25 Mission, which is an amazing source of all kinds of support for vulnerable people in Eastbourne.

"Our involvement in this scheme allows us to give back to worthy causes while also being environmentally responsible.

"This donation is a testament to the generosity of the bereaved families who consent to the recycling and help us make a real difference in Eastbourne.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the ICCM scheme, all metal recovered during the cremation process is recycled with the explicit consent of the bereaved families, and the proceeds are then used to support charities, a spokesperson for EBC said.