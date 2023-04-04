Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne Council issues warning for dog owners as rat poison is found in Beachy Head car park

Dog owners who walk their pets on the downland around Beachy Head have been advised to exercise caution after rat poison was found in a roadside car park.

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST

Eastbourne Borough Council officers were alerted to suspicious looking pellets that are now confirmed as rat poison.

They were spread on the ground at the Beachy Head West Car Park where the tarmac meets the downland, the council said.

Neighbourhood First and Environment First teams cleared the pellets first thing on Monday morning (April 3), but a second batch were discovered in the same car park later that day.

Council officers cleared these and carried out checks at other nearby parking areas but did not find any more.

They are undertaking regular checks of the car parks in the vicinity of Beachy Head and have been advising people to remain alert.

Sussex Police have been informed.

If you find any suspicious looking substances on the downland around Beachy Head, contact Eastbourne Borough Council on 01323 410000.

