The historic Carpet Gardens are currently undergoing six weeks of renovations led by Kew Gardens-trained landscaper Peter Thurman.

Once finished, the gardens will trial a ’sustainable planting showcase’ which will provide an ‘attractive year-round display’ while benefiting the environment, according to EBC.

Residents have shared differing opinions in response to the news, but a common theme in the comments we received was a wish for the fountains to return.

EBC said the two fountains had ‘become unreliable’ and were ‘a target for vandalism’.

"The cost of recommissioning the old pipework system would also be prohibitive,” an EBC spokesperson said.

"Additionally, at a time when we all have a responsibility to conserve water supplies, the fountains used a considerable amount of water during the summer months.”

The fountains were installed in 1930 and, according to local historian Alan Wenham, were a ‘much-appreciated’ feature of the town.

"However, folk did get rather splashed when a strong wind was blowing,” Alan said.

"All was well until the 1960s when some bright sparks thought that the addition of washing-up detergent would be an interesting option.

"It certainly produced mountains of bubbles that then blew everywhere.

"The whole system had to be closed down and cleaned out each time this happened.”

EBC said ‘all longer-term decisions’ about the Carpet Gardens ‘will be taken following this showcase year’.

