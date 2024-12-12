Eastbourne councillors have approved plans for shared housing in Meads.

On December 10, Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved proposals to create an eight-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Meads Street.

The scheme was recommended for approval but had proven controversial with neighbours who argued it would harm the Meads Conservation Area and be unsuitable for the area.

Dennis Scard, a spokesman for the Meads Community Association (MCA) said: “Whilst it seems that in the past the property has been used as an unofficial seven-roomed, with the withdrawal of Brighton University from Meads there is no longer a valid reason for an HMO in Meads Street, which is in the heart of the Meads Conservation Area.

“The council admits that this building has operated without a necessary licence for a number of years. The building was let to Brighton University students and if there was — and there was — any antisocial behaviour it was taken up with the university.

“Having operated unofficially the reward seems to be to approve a change of use from a single residential dwelling to a HMO with an additional room, making a total of eight [bedrooms].

“Planning officers state that the HMO will be limited to only eight residents. They and I know that once this is granted they will not be able to enforce this condition and there will be little control on who stays there.”

Similar concerns were raised by ward councillor Robert Smart (Con), who highlighted how neighbours said they had been experiencing antisocial behaviour associated with the property.

Others stressed the need for housing. Liberal Democrat councillor Teri Sayers-Cooper (Lib Dem) said: “We do need properties in the town. We know, we all know, we’ve all been through this … that we do not have enough housing in this town. We know it costs a lot of money and that people just can’t get on any ladder whatsoever. We know that we have people living in temporary accommodation. We know that we really struggle with housing.

“So I think one extra [bedroom] … is not going to have any significant difference from what it is currently.”

She added: “I do get concerned that people have this idea that people who live in HMOs are all bad news. They really aren’t.

The committee opted to approve planning permission with four votes in favour to two against.