Eastbourne councillors call on NHS to keep cardiology services at the DGH

Eastbourne Borough councillors have passed a cross-party motion calling on East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust to retain specialist cardiology services at the Eastbourne District General Hospital.

By Elliot Wright
Friday, 25th February 2022, 3:55 pm

The motion reinforces the calls of the Save the DGH Campaign Group, chaired by health campaigner and honorary alderman Liz Walke, to protect key services at Eastbourne’s local hospital.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Josh Babarinde OBE and seconded by Councillor Robert Smart, who are both members of the cross-party Save the DGH Campaign Group.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

READ THIS: Eastbourne residents for opinion on new hospital proposals.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is currently consulting on whether to single-site some of these specialist services at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, which would see them lost at the DGH. SUS-220225-131229001

Councillor Babarinde said, “Despite Eastbourne being one of the fastest-growing towns in the region, key services have been stripped out of the DGH over the years.

“This motion says ‘enough is enough’ to the hospital trust and calls on health bosses to protect the critical services our town needs and deserves.”

READ THIS: Eastbourne DGH campaigners fear erosion of services will put patients at risk.

Save the DGH chair Liz Walke, who offered a statement in support of the motion, said, “We, as a Campaign Group, are very grateful for Eastbourne Borough Council’s support throughout the years and once again thank you all for allowing us to speak on this very important motion”

Councillors urged Eastbourne residents to share their views about the proposals being considered via the public consultation that closes on March 11. Residents can contribute to the consultation online here.

Councillor Smart said in his speech backing the motion, “There is a consultation and we would encourage all residents to participate in the consultation.”

READ THIS: Prince Andrew plaque at Eastbourne DGH removed.

Eastbourne DGHCouncillorsNHSEastbourne Borough