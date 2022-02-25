Eastbourne councillors call on NHS to keep cardiology services at the DGH

The motion reinforces the calls of the Save the DGH Campaign Group, chaired by health campaigner and honorary alderman Liz Walke, to protect key services at Eastbourne’s local hospital.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Josh Babarinde OBE and seconded by Councillor Robert Smart, who are both members of the cross-party Save the DGH Campaign Group.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is currently consulting on whether to single-site some of these specialist services at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings, which would see them lost at the DGH. SUS-220225-131229001

Councillor Babarinde said, “Despite Eastbourne being one of the fastest-growing towns in the region, key services have been stripped out of the DGH over the years.

“This motion says ‘enough is enough’ to the hospital trust and calls on health bosses to protect the critical services our town needs and deserves.”

Save the DGH chair Liz Walke, who offered a statement in support of the motion, said, “We, as a Campaign Group, are very grateful for Eastbourne Borough Council’s support throughout the years and once again thank you all for allowing us to speak on this very important motion”

Councillors urged Eastbourne residents to share their views about the proposals being considered via the public consultation that closes on March 11. Residents can contribute to the consultation online here.