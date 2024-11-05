Eastbourne councillors join Cadets and veterans to support Poppy Appeal
On Saturday, November 2, councillors Nick Ansell, Colin Belsey, David Small, Penny di Cara, Nigel Goodyear, Jane Lamb and Robert Smart joined a number of volunteers to sell poppies along Terminus Road. Their joint efforts raised hundreds of pounds for Eastbourne’s Royal British Legion branch.
The councillors worked alongside Allan Leith, chairman of the Eastbourne legion, who helped coordinate the day's activities.
Speaking on behalf of the councillors, Cllr Nick Ansell said "Once again, we witnessed the incredible generosity of Eastbourne as so many came together to support this cause that is so close to the hearts of people in our town.
"It is an honour to help with the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal which provides vital support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families.
"It was a privilege to be out there raising funds and speaking with individuals who have such powerful stories to share.”