An Eastbourne couple who have been married for 77 years have celebrated their joint 100th birthdays.

Walter and Valerie Martin celebrated their milestones with a luncheon for 120 friends and family members at the Hydro Hotel on Saturday (September 21).

Walter turned 100 years old in May and Valerie will celebrate becoming a centenarian in December.

The couple moved to Sovereign Harbour in the 1990s and, since 2022, have been living at the Hawthorns in Carew Road.

Valerie and Walter. Photo: Matt Hunt

Walter and Valerie met after World War II when both were still in uniform, Walter as an RAF pilot and Valerie as a WAAF.

Walter had just participated in Operation Varsity, having been seconded after flying training in Arizona to the Army Glider Pilot Regiment. He still has the cigarette packet which was pierced next to him by a bullet as he guided his aircraft to the landing zone.

Valerie left school at 13 to work as a housemaid before joining the Women’s Royal Air Force, while Walter was accepted for training as an RAF pilot at 19.

In the 1970s, Walter founded a frozen food importing and packing company, Shearway Foods Ltd, pioneering products that are now commonplace.

The firm specialised in packing under own label for major supermarkets, and frozen food went from niche status to the mainstream business it is today.

In 1994 Walter retired and the business was sold to a Belgian family group which went on to become the largest grower and processor of frozen vegetables in the world, the couple’s son, Geoffrey, said.

Walter was chairman of Ewhurst Parish Council for four years from 1995, and was a founding member of the Brighton Marina.

He went on to become the first chairman and then secretary of the Rampart Owners Club, and remains an honorary member today.

In 2005, the couple bought a home in Phoenix, Arizona, close to where Walter had done his flying training. The couple spent the winter months in Phoenix for five years, before selling in 2010.

Both are ‘much-loved members’ of All Saints Church, according to Geoffrey, and the pair enjoy an active social life with a large family and many friends.

The couple have been lifelong Christians and said they ascribe their long life to ‘God’s providence’.