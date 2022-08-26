Eastbourne Crematorium metal recycling scheme raises £99,000 for good causes
A metal recycling scheme run by a crematorium in Eastbourne has raised nearly £100k for good causes.
Eastbourne Crematorium is a member of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) national metals recycling scheme.
Following a cremation, remains may contain metals from orthopaedic implants as well as parts of the coffin.
When a bereaved family gives consent, these metals are recycled and proceeds are shared between ICCM members to donate to a charity of their choice.
Most recently, You Raise Me Up (YRMU) gained £12,000 from the scheme.
Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for direct assistant services, said: “A bereavement of any sort is deeply painful, but when it is a young person that sense of loss and pain is even more acute.
“You Raise Me Up is a charity that provides the compassion and support that is needed during these incredibly difficult times.”