Eastbourne Crematorium metal recycling scheme raises £99,000 for good causes

A metal recycling scheme run by a crematorium in Eastbourne has raised nearly £100k for good causes.

By India Wentworth
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:10 pm

Eastbourne Crematorium is a member of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) national metals recycling scheme.

Following a cremation, remains may contain metals from orthopaedic implants as well as parts of the coffin.

When a bereaved family gives consent, these metals are recycled and proceeds are shared between ICCM members to donate to a charity of their choice.

Cllr Shuttleworth (centre) presenting the cheque to Your Raise Me Up (photo from EBC)

Most recently, You Raise Me Up (YRMU) gained £12,000 from the scheme.

YRMU supports families across Sussex and Kent who have suffered the loss of a young person.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for direct assistant services, said: “A bereavement of any sort is deeply painful, but when it is a young person that sense of loss and pain is even more acute.

“You Raise Me Up is a charity that provides the compassion and support that is needed during these incredibly difficult times.”

