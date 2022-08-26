Eastbourne Crematorium metal recycling scheme raises £99,000 for good causes

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastbourne Crematorium is a member of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) national metals recycling scheme.

Following a cremation, remains may contain metals from orthopaedic implants as well as parts of the coffin.

When a bereaved family gives consent, these metals are recycled and proceeds are shared between ICCM members to donate to a charity of their choice.

Cllr Shuttleworth (centre) presenting the cheque to Your Raise Me Up (photo from EBC)

Most recently, You Raise Me Up (YRMU) gained £12,000 from the scheme.

YRMU supports families across Sussex and Kent who have suffered the loss of a young person.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, cabinet member for direct assistant services, said: “A bereavement of any sort is deeply painful, but when it is a young person that sense of loss and pain is even more acute.