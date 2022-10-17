Eastbourne crew members chosen to represent RNLI at national celebration

Coxswain Mark Sawyer and volunteer crew member Alan Simister travelled to St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday, October 12, to represent the RNLI at the Annual National Service for Seafarers.

Eastbourne’s station was chosen along with Fishguard RNLI in Wales.

Mr Sawyer, who has been an RNLI volunteer for 32 years and full-time coxswain for 21 years, was accompanied by his wife Trina Sawyer - who is social media officer at the station.

Eastbourne RNLI crew members Mark Sawyer and Alan Simister (both left) at the celebration. Picture from the RNLI

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said: “It was an easy decision choosing who would represent the RNLI with both lifeboat stations celebrating their 200th anniversary this year.”

The event has taken place at St Paul's Cathedral in October every year since 1905 – besides from some gaps during the First and Second World Wars and the pandemic.

Mr Sawyer added: "I was immensely proud, along with Eastbourne RNLI volunteer crew member Alan Simister, to represent the RNLI at the Annual National Service for Seafarers at St Paul’s Cathedral. It was certainly a very special occasion.

“The fact that Eastbourne lifeboats are 200-years-old this year made it extra special and I’m looking forward to celebrating the RNLI’s 200th anniversary in 2024 as Eastbourne coxswain.”

The RNLI crews from Eastbourne and Fishguard were joined by representatives from the Royal and Merchant Navies, the commercial world, shipping companies, mission and philanthropic societies, schools and museums, veterans’ associations, labour unions, youth and leisure organisations.

