Eastbourne dad to cycle from London to Brighton after being inspired by friend’s brain tumour diagnosis

An Eastbourne father will cycle 55 miles from London to Brighton to help raise money for charity after a close friend was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

On September 10 Richard Hand will be raising funds for The Brain Tumour Charity by taking part in the London to Brighton Cycle 2023 after finding out that his close friend and fellow Eastbourne resident, Samantha Whiteside, had a brain tumour back in 2022.

Mr Hand said: “This will be my longest single ride, so the first aim is to make sure I finish, but in the back of my mind I’m picturing myself racing over the finish line in first place of course! I know I’m 51-years-old and should know better…I just can’t help myself.

“I try to ride as much of possible, being out on the bike gets me away from the stresses of daily life. It’s my happy place. I’ve been training for the event since March and have been managing 80-100 miles per week since then. I feel the fittest I’ve been in years.

Richard Hand with Samantha Whiteside. Picture from The Brain Tumour Charity

“I tend to send Samantha and the kids updates after every ride, I’m pretty sure they’re all sick of seeing them!”

Mr Hand, who owns Urban Jump Trampoline Park in Heathfield, rediscovered his love of cycling fairly recently and has been riding almost every day since.

The father of two is aiming to raise £500 for The Brain Tumour Charity through his JustGiving page and donations received from customers on site at Urban Jump Trampoline Park.

The charity’s director of fundraising Gina Almond said: “We are extremely grateful for all the efforts made by our fantastic fundraisers and wish them all the very best.

Richard Hand. Picture from The Brain Tumour Charity

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of the under-40s and, unlike other cancers, survival rates have not improved over the last 40 years.

“We are leading the way in changing this and truly fighting brain tumours on all fronts through our work.

“It’s through the efforts of people like Richard that we can change these shocking statistics in the future and bring hope to the thousands of people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year.”

The charity funds research, raises awareness of the symptoms and effects of brain tumours, and provides support for those affected.

Samantha Whiteside. Picture from The Brain Tumour Charity

If you would like to donate please visit – tinyurl.com/3a5y95dr