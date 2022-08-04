Eastbourne dance academy wins gold at national finals

Dancers from Shining Stars Dance Academy in Milfoil Drive competed in dance competitions across the south east this year to qualify for the All England Dance competition.

The academy qualified 50 dances to the regional finals, which were held in Crawley back in May.

At the regional finals 11 dances qualified through to the national finals in High Wycombe on Friday, July 29.

A spokesperson from the academy said: “All dances and dancers performed brilliantly and one of our group dances performed a piece from Come From Away in the senior musical theatre group section and won gold - meaning they are the best in the country for this genre.

“The group of dancers aged 13-18 worked hard to create the atmosphere needed for the piece to reflect the historic events of 9/11.”

The piece was choreographed by musical theatre teacher Wayne Newton and overseen by principals Claire Walker and Karen Gurr.

The spokesperson added: “Claire and Karen are so proud of the group for this achievement and are excited for the future.

“Emma Walker and Toby Lord, both aged 18, also won silver in the senior contemporary duet section. This emotional piece was choreographed by Catherine Casbon.”

Shining Stars Dance Academy said it is welcoming new dancers to join the school in September.

A free weekly dance class has also started up on the Western Lawns in Eastbourne right by the sea – and it’s proving to be something of a hit with the locals.