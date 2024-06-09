Eastbourne dance studio joins burlesque artist in celebrating new world record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Eastbourne dance studio joined a prestigious burlesque artist in celebrating setting a new world record for the world’s largest online burlesque class.

Burlesque artist, Sapphira, real name Priscilla Silcock, will be joining Cherry Dance Eastbourne at Cabaret Cerises to celebrate setting a new World Record for the World’s Largest Online Burlesque Class and to debut for her first ever performance and sign copies of her book in Sussex at The Grove Theatre.

Sapphira is an flamboyant Australian artist who asked Sir Richard Branson to be her valentine in a YouTube series and set a world record validated by Spanish notaries Official World Record with 14 schools around the world including Cherry Dance Eastbourne for the World’s Largest Online Burlesque Class at 155 people.

The world record was created to raise awareness that burlesque is a mental health tool on World Burlesque Day and this year, the day reached 151 countries and the world record included 155.

The two organisers Cheryl Tibbals, proprietor of Cherry Dance, and Sapphira are meeting in person for the first time and celebrating on stage as well at the Cherry Dance’s Cabaret Cerise show concluding with a book signing.

Cabaret Cerises is a non-stop high energy entertainment show that was founded by business owner and dance instructor Cheryl Tibbals and arts and design graduate Simon Drake and has been running locally for nine years in theatres, local events and festivals.

Sapphira said: “After many years singing the My Heart Belongs To Branson song on stages around the world it feels like coming full circle to conclude World Burlesque Day in person in Sussex where Sir Richard (Branson) himself once went to school,”

"The My Heart Belongs To Branson saga has its own chapter in my book because I’ve taken a lot of risks to set up the Ibiza and travel the world elevating burlesque and it’s truly an honour to be welcomed on stage at Cabaret Cerise for my first Sussex performance.”

Cheryl added: “I am delighted that our school Cherry Dance was part of something so global setting a world record online.