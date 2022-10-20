Sam Callaghan and his family will be holding a sponsored silence to support Loud Shirt Day tomorrow (Friday, October 21). Loud Shirt Day calls for all deaf children to have the same opportunities in life as their hearing peers and is organised by Auditory Verbal UK (AVUK). AVUK is the only charity in the UK providing the specialist family-centred programme which supports families with deaf babies and children to learn to listen and speak.

Sam was diagnosed as profoundly deaf as a baby and received cochlear implants just before his first birthday. AVUK’s specialist play-based early-intervention programme was recommended to Sam’s parents by a friend and aligned itself with the family’s decision that they thought an oral communication approach would be the best option for Sam and their family.

Joanna Callaghan, Sam’s mum, said: “When we received Sam’s diagnosis we were so worried about his future. Would he make friends? How would he get on at school and develop interests in everything life has to offer? Now as we explore secondary schools those fears are not even a consideration. Sam loves school, he loves space and is a budding filmmaker. And specifically, he never stops talking!

“We will always be so grateful for all the support AVUK gave us not just when Sam was on the programme but moving forwards we have always known the team are there. That is why we want to support Loud Shirt Day so more children like Sam get support to ensure they reach their potential.”

Sam said: “I want to raise money for AVUK because they helped me to speak. I am doing a two-hour sponsored silence which will be very difficult as I am quite a big chatterbox. During the silence none of my family will be allowed to speak, play music, watch tv or make any sound at all. After two hours we can be as noisy as we like. This will be a relief for me!”

Anita Grover, chief executive of AVUK, said: “Loud Shirt Day gives us the chance to get loud for all deaf children and shine a spotlight on the investment that is needed to ensure all children have the opportunity to develop language and communication so that they can achieve their potential in life.

“Access to the language and communication environment is key to this development. For children who are born deaf, especially into hearing families with no experience of hearing loss, skilled and sensitive early support is vital if they are to develop the language and communication skills they need to be ready to start school alongside their hearing peers. Early and effective support is vital whether parents wish for their child to use spoken language, sign language or both.”

More about AVUK