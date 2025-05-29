Eastbourne DGH dental nurse achieves top marks in Orthodontic therapy exams

A dental nurse at Eastbourne District General Hospital has achieved top marks in an orthodontic therapy exam.

Megan Andrews, a dental nurse in the Maxillofacial and Orthodontic Department recently gained a Diploma in Orthodontic Therapy, and also achieved the highest marks in her Royal college of Surgeons Edinburgh Diploma exam in Orthodontic therapy.

Megan said: “I’ve been a dental nurse at the trust for the last five years in the Orthodontic Department at Eastbourne DGH. Over the years I gained a qualification in Orthodontic Dental Nursing, Oral Hygiene Instruction and Impression taking. I started my Diploma in Orthodontic Therapy course in June 2023 with King’s College NHS Foundation Trust and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust.

“The one year intensive course involved clinical training within the Orthodontic Department as well as attending lectures and training between King’s College Hospital and Guy’s Hospital, London. I sat my final exams with the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in June 2024 and successfully passed, scoring the highest overall mark out of my class.”

Megan Andrews (middle) recently gained a Diploma in Orthodontic Therapy, and also achieved the highest marks in her Royal college of Surgeons Edinburgh Diploma exam. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Amreen Ahmad, Consultant Orthodontist said: “Megan, our amazing dental nurse achieved the highest marks in her Royal college of Surgeons Edinburgh Diploma exam in Orthodontic therapy.

“Her clinical training was mentored by Consultants in Orthodontics, Francesca Pantanali, Ryad Al-Klash and myself, alongside her course at the prestigious King’s college London. A fantastic achievement for an ESHT trained orthodontic nurse. Her dedication to learn and adapt her clinical skills on orthodontic patients has been remarkable. She is a true credit to the trust and the Orthodontic department as a qualified orthodontic therapist.”