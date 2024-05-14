Eastbourne District Scouts celebrate Gold!
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 6 members all worked hard to achieve this prestigious award, and on their journey to Gold have also all achieved the Bronze and Silver DofE awards.
Lead for Eastbourne District Scouts’ 14-24 Team, Ray Newman-Smith commented: “Explorer Scouts and Scout Network members work towards achieving top awards. These amazing Scouts achieved the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award after a long-term commitment to complete their 4 night Gold residential, and meet the volunteering, skill, and physical challenges needed for this top award.”
During the event attendees listened to speeches from Prince Edward, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Tim Peake CMG, and several public figures. To celebrate and capture the event numerous photo opportunities were available at various DofE themed locations on the lawn, and a rare opportunity to explore and enjoy the Palace’s spectacular garden.
District Lead Volunteer for Eastbourne District Scouts, Andy Stevens commented: “Eastbourne District is proud to have these members remain in Scouting as leaders, passing on their knowledge and experience to support other young people to learn and develop their skills for life.”