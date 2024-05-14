Eastbourne District Scouts celebrate Gold!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne District Scouts visit Buckingham Palace’s garden this week to celebrate their amazing milestone of achieving the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award.

The 6 members all worked hard to achieve this prestigious award, and on their journey to Gold have also all achieved the Bronze and Silver DofE awards.

Lead for Eastbourne District Scouts’ 14-24 Team, Ray Newman-Smith commented: “Explorer Scouts and Scout Network members work towards achieving top awards. These amazing Scouts achieved the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award after a long-term commitment to complete their 4 night Gold residential, and meet the volunteering, skill, and physical challenges needed for this top award.”

During the event attendees listened to speeches from Prince Edward, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Tim Peake CMG, and several public figures. To celebrate and capture the event numerous photo opportunities were available at various DofE themed locations on the lawn, and a rare opportunity to explore and enjoy the Palace’s spectacular garden.

