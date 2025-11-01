Eastbourne DJ's 60-hour charity set in memory of mum

An Eastbourne DJ is taking on a 60-hour set in memory of his mum.

Michael Duncan – also known as DJ Dunk – started his set at 2.30pm on Thursday (October 30) and won’t finish until 2.30am on Sunday (November 2).

The local DJ has taken on the mammoth challenge to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

He said: “They supported my mum through some really tough times, just as they continue to do for so many others, and for that I’ll always be truly grateful.”

Michael's 60-hour DJ set. Photo: contributed

Michael’s mum Shirley passed away just over two years ago, and today (November 1) would’ve been her 67th birthday.

He added: “That’s going to give me the strength to power through those final hours, playing in her memory.”

With 14 hours to go, Michael has already smashed his £1,000 fundraising target.

The challenge is taking place at The Loft Lounge Bar, 14 Station Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4RG.

Anyone wishing to support Michael can attend in-person or watch a livestream of the event here: www.mixcloud.com/live/DJDUNK28/.