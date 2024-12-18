An Eastbourne doctor has been named ‘GP of the year’ just months before his retirement.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Gaffney is the senior partner and chairman of Victoria Medical Centre in Victoria Drive, as well as the clinical director of Victoria Primary Care Network (PCN).

NHS Sussex said the award, which celebrate the ‘best examples of innovation, dedication, and teamwork in primary care’, highlights the contributions Dr Gaffney has made to patient care and the healthcare community in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his 41-year career, Dr Gaffney was ‘instrumental’ in establishing an out-of-hours GP service for the local area and instigated the ‘hospice at home’ service, ensuring that patients received compassionate care in their final days.

Mark Gaffney (centre). Photo: Julian Claxton

A highlight for Dr Gaffney has been his 25 years of work at a spinal injury and severe neuro-disability unit, according to NHS Sussex. He also demonstrated ‘remarkable leadership’ in planning and delivering the development of Victoria Medical Centre (VMC) by merging four individual surgeries to form one of the largest practices in the country, serving 30,000 patients in Eastbourne.

Dr Gaffney postponed his retirement to oversee the centre’s operations.

He said: “I wanted to build the VMC and leave it for the next generation. I am leaving on a high because it is doing brilliantly now – we have even been able to take on eight new doctors this year!

“I was not expecting to win. It feels unbelievable. I am retiring at the end of the year, so winning this award marks the end of my career.

"I am so pleased, and it is the perfect time to go.”