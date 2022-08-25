Eastbourne dog owner warns residents about ‘life-threatening’ illness which could kill in hours

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Hutchins and Jonathan Kirby said they had to pay £6,000 after their dog, Marcus Barcus, was treated for bloat.

The couple said four-year-old Marcus, who is a rescue dog, is insured but only for accidents as he's not the sort of breed you'd expect to see bloat in.

A Blue Cross spokesperson said: “The life-threatening condition can kill a dog within hours without treatment

“It causes the stomach to distend and twist, cutting off the blood supply and filling it with air.

“Large breeds with big chests and dogs that are older or overweight are most at risk.

“It is rare, though, especially among breeds without a genetic predisposition to bloat.”

Warning signs include a swollen, hard belly; retching but not being able to vomit; drooling; pain in the abdomen when touched; and other signs of distress such as panting and restlessness, according to Blue Cross.

Owners are urged to take their dog straight to the vets if they suspect they have bloat.

Blue Cross said: “Bloat is a veterinary emergency and minutes can make a difference to your pet’s chances of survival.”

It’s thought that feeding little and often may make it less likely and sticking to lower fat food is also recommended, according to Blue Cross.

The charity added: “It’s also advised to avoid strenuous exercise after feeding.

"Eating rapidly is another risk factor, so it is a good idea to consider using a slow feeding bowl if your dog is a fast eater.”

Miss Hutchins said she knew the basics of the illness because she used to work at a kennel and cattery.

She added: “Basically, it was such bad luck that it happened to him, but it was such good luck that we live right around the corner – neither of us drive and it happened at 3am - from the emergency vets and that they were even open. And [we were lucky] that I caught it in time, you have about one-two hours to get your dog into surgery from when the symptoms start.”

The Eastbourne resident said the experience was ‘the most scared I've ever been in my whole actual human life’.

Miss Hutchins said she wanted to thank Cobie from Vets Now.