The Dotto train will be returning to Eastbourne’s seafront this year, it has been confirmed.

The much-loved mini train will return this spring, according to Stagecoach.

The transport company has also confirmed it ‘remains commited’ to continuing to run the Dotto in Eastbourne in the future.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: "The Dotto train is now more than 16 years old and requires extra care and maintenance than it did when it was new; but we remain committed and passionate about running it and are trying to build an investment case for the long-term.

The Dotto mini train. Photo: Stagecoach

"We expect Dotto to be back in operation as usual this spring, and we look forward to welcoming visitors and locals on board."

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, added: “Over the years, the Dotto train has become a popular seafront fixture, with the old and young taking advantage of a ride along the UK’s favourite promenade. And I’m delighted that it will be in service again this summer.

“I speak regularly to Stagecoach, the operators of the Dotto train, and I know they are looking forward to welcoming passengers soon.”