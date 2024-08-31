Police, firefighters and the ambulance service was called to the scene at around 9am at Shinewater lake, off Larkspur Drive.

Two fire engines attended and rescuers searched the lake and car to see if anyone was inside.

The technical rescue units from Lewes and Battle also attended.

Emergency services were at the scene for more than two hours.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police were informed of a car in Shinewater Lake, in Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, shortly before 9am on Saturday 31 August.

“Emergency services responded to the scene and the vehicle was confirmed to be unattended.

“The local authority and the Environment Agency have been made aware, and police have since stood down from the scene.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for a comment.

Emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene.