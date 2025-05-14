Eastbourne eye consultants take part in National Three Peaks Challenge

Consultant eye surgeons at Eastbourne DGH, Mr Shahram Kashani and Mr Pantelis Loannidis, recently took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge.

They climbed the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales all within 33 hours.

They climbed each peak in turn and walked a mammoth distance of 42 kilometres or 26 miles with a total ascent of 9,800 feet (3,000 m).

The peaks climbed were:

Consultant eye surgeons at Eastbourne DGH, Mr Shahram Kashani and Mr Pantelis Loannidis, recently took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge. Picture: East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Ben Nevis / Beinn Nibheis (1,345 m or 4,413 ft), the highest mountain in Scotland.

Scafell Pike (978 m or 3,209 ft), the highest mountain in England.

Snowdon / Yr Wyddfa (1,085 m or 3,560 ft), the highest mountain in Wales.

Shahram Kashani also raised money and awareness for East Sussex Vision Support (ESVS), a local charitable organisation where he is also a vice patron.

Mr Shahram said: “It was a gruelling 33 hour challenge and thanks to the hard work and team effort of all five climbers, we completed the challenge.”

