Eastbourne eye consultants take part in National Three Peaks Challenge
They climbed each peak in turn and walked a mammoth distance of 42 kilometres or 26 miles with a total ascent of 9,800 feet (3,000 m).
The peaks climbed were:
Ben Nevis / Beinn Nibheis (1,345 m or 4,413 ft), the highest mountain in Scotland.
Scafell Pike (978 m or 3,209 ft), the highest mountain in England.
Snowdon / Yr Wyddfa (1,085 m or 3,560 ft), the highest mountain in Wales.
Shahram Kashani also raised money and awareness for East Sussex Vision Support (ESVS), a local charitable organisation where he is also a vice patron.
Mr Shahram said: “It was a gruelling 33 hour challenge and thanks to the hard work and team effort of all five climbers, we completed the challenge.”