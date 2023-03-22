Eastbourne father collapses at wedding to reveal aggressive brain tumour

A 56-year-old man from Eastbourne has been diagnosed with cancer and his family are raising money for a vaccine treatment.

Mark Tomalin, 56 and from Sovereign Harbour, collapsed at a wedding in Weymouth and then had a series of seizures in July 2021. His wife Sam Tomalin had to perform chest compressions until the ambulance arrived.

Mark was diagnosed with a brain tumour and despite family initially feeling positive that it could be treated, he had a brain surgery in December 2021 only to find that the tumour was grade 4 - the most aggressive and serious type of tumour. This operation removed the cancer, but not all of the tumour.

Mark was told his condition was terminal and incurable – his life expectancy could be two years, 10 years at best.

Mark used to be a project manager but is no longer able to work. He has two daughters, two step daughters, two step sons, and three grandchildren.

Clare Tomalin, Mark’s sister, said: “Mark is a trouper and has been so brave throughout the only treatments available on the NHS. He has gone through six rounds of chemotherapy and a six-week course of dual chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“He gets a check-up every three months where he gets his bloods taken and scans. This week we heard the devastating news that the cancer is back. He is going to have further surgery but there is little more the NHS can do to prolong his life.”

This week (March 22) Mark is waiting for urgent surgery where neurosurgeons hope to remove 50 per cent of the tumour so he can have more chemotherapy.

Mark has been accepted by Northwest Biotherapeutics who can produce an individual vaccine for him using cells from the tumour. This treatment will work alongside his chemotherapy.

Clare said: “Every penny will help to keep this brave, beautiful, person with us for as long as we can.”

His family are aiming to raise £15,000. As of March 22 the fundraiser was at £13,000. Clare said: “Thank you for everyone who has donated we are overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone who has donated.”

