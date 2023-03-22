Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
1 hour ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
3 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
3 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
17 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
19 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Eastbourne father collapses at wedding to reveal aggressive brain tumour

A 56-year-old man from Eastbourne has been diagnosed with cancer and his family are raising money for a vaccine treatment.

By India Wentworth
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:47 GMT

Mark Tomalin, 56 and from Sovereign Harbour, collapsed at a wedding in Weymouth and then had a series of seizures in July 2021. His wife Sam Tomalin had to perform chest compressions until the ambulance arrived.

Mark was diagnosed with a brain tumour and despite family initially feeling positive that it could be treated, he had a brain surgery in December 2021 only to find that the tumour was grade 4 - the most aggressive and serious type of tumour. This operation removed the cancer, but not all of the tumour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark was told his condition was terminal and incurable – his life expectancy could be two years, 10 years at best.

Most Popular
Eastbourne father collapses at wedding to reveal aggressive brain tumour - Mark Tomalin
Eastbourne father collapses at wedding to reveal aggressive brain tumour - Mark Tomalin
Eastbourne father collapses at wedding to reveal aggressive brain tumour - Mark Tomalin

Mark used to be a project manager but is no longer able to work. He has two daughters, two step daughters, two step sons, and three grandchildren.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clare Tomalin, Mark’s sister, said: “Mark is a trouper and has been so brave throughout the only treatments available on the NHS. He has gone through six rounds of chemotherapy and a six-week course of dual chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“He gets a check-up every three months where he gets his bloods taken and scans. This week we heard the devastating news that the cancer is back. He is going to have further surgery but there is little more the NHS can do to prolong his life.”

This week (March 22) Mark is waiting for urgent surgery where neurosurgeons hope to remove 50 per cent of the tumour so he can have more chemotherapy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark has been accepted by Northwest Biotherapeutics who can produce an individual vaccine for him using cells from the tumour. This treatment will work alongside his chemotherapy.

Clare said: “Every penny will help to keep this brave, beautiful, person with us for as long as we can.”

His family are aiming to raise £15,000. As of March 22 the fundraiser was at £13,000. Clare said: “Thank you for everyone who has donated we are overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone who has donated.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark’s fundraising page

More news from Eastbourne

Sovereign HarbourWeymouthNHS